Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, Capital One Financial, Apollo Global Management, and TPG are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-generating properties such as office buildings, apartment complexes or shopping centers. By investing in these stocks—often structured as REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) or property development firms—investors can gain exposure to real estate markets without directly buying or managing physical property. Performance is driven by factors like property values, rental income and prevailing interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 29,533,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,666,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 51,738,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,822,098. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. 7,173,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,441,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,597.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,007.13. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,623.52.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,090. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,694. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TPG (TPG)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

TPG stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

