Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,600,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SHG opened at $38.89 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

