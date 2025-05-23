Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 345 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

