Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, stable earnings histories, and reliable dividend payouts. These firms typically hold leading market positions and are regarded as lower-risk investments compared with smaller or more volatile companies. Investors often include blue chips in portfolios seeking steady returns and capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Further Reading