Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $2.30 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

