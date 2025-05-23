Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NSC opened at $239.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

