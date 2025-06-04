HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 49.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

GE opened at $248.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.65. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

