Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $750.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $773.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.64. The firm has a market cap of $711.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.