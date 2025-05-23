Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 347 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.73 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

