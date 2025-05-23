Insider Selling: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$94,788.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total transaction of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at C$737.24. This represents a 99.23% decrease in their position.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.15.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 324.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFI shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFI

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.