Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $128,245.98 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 76,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $128,245.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,423.78. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

