Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 18,588 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

