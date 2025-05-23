7,375 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total transaction of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,974.99. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4%

TEL stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

