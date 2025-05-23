Insider Buying: Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Acquires $110,940.00 in Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,860.18. This trade represents a 30.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

