Insider Buying: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Director Buys 4,750 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HG opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,511,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

