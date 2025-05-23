Insider Buying: South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Purchases C$172,830.00 in Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lori Michelle Muratta bought 5,000 shares of South Bow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.57 per share, with a total value of C$172,830.00.
Lori Michelle Muratta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Lori Michelle Muratta purchased 6,000 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.32 per share, with a total value of C$205,920.00.
South Bow Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
