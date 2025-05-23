Roger Paul Beynon Sells 50,000 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CleanSpark Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.87 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 4.36.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
