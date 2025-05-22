Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

