Ananym Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,000. LKQ makes up 13.1% of Ananym Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,150 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.