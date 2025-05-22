Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%
Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
