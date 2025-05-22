Viking (NYSE:VIK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $44.10. Viking shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 1,191,073 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viking from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Get Viking alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Trading Down 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.97.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,038,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Viking by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Viking by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,724 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viking by 4,840.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 1,972.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.