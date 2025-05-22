Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $22.75. Schrödinger shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 498,834 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

