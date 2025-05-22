2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.50, but opened at $58.74. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 662,056 shares traded.

2x Ether ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of 2x Ether ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

