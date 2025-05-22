Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 250.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Medicus Pharma Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medicus Pharma news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of Medicus Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,248,741 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,280.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

