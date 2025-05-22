Q1 Earnings Forecast for Transcat Issued By Northland Capmk

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Transcat Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transcat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 393.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

