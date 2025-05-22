Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.