Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on TITN. Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

TITN opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $460.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

