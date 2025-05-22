Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8926 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 58.6% increase from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Accelleron Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.09. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$38.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.75.
About Accelleron Industries
