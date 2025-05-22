Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8926 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 58.6% increase from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.09. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$38.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.75.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

