Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.56. Paramount Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 887,310 shares.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Paramount Group Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 146.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 130,255 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

