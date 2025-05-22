Q1 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By Northland Capmk

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $227.34 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $281.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

