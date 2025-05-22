176 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in AON by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after buying an additional 960,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 5,877.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.75.

Shares of AON opened at $357.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $275.07 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

