City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.