City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases Shares of 45,141 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,682,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

