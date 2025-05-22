JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.