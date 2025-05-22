City National Bank of Florida MSD Invests $1.17 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

