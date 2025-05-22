Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

