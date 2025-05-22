Palisades Investment Partners LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 8.2% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

