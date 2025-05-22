Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Strategy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Strategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 46,836 shares worth $16,214,791. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $402.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day moving average of $337.84. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.