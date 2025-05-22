JT Stratford LLC Buys 248 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $284.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

