Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases 44,826 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

