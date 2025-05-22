FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.2% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

