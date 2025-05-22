City National Bank of Florida MSD Invests $244,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

