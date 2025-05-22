Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.