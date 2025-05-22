Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

