Investmark Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after buying an additional 3,621,383 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after buying an additional 2,098,695 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.