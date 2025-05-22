Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $535.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

