JT Stratford LLC Acquires 715 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

