Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $771.01 million, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 119.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.