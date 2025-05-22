Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 495,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,023,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hertz Global

Hertz Global Price Performance

About Hertz Global

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.