Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 495,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,023,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hertz Global
Hertz Global Price Performance
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Buy the Dip? 3 Oil Stocks Poised for a Big Comeback
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.