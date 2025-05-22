iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 279,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 202,671 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.79.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
