iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 279,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 202,671 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

